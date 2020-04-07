With T20 World Cup 'on schedule', no slot for IPL this year?

With each passing day, the question whether Indian Premier League will be played or not, only intensifies.

With COVID-19 pandemic having brought all of sporting events to a standstill, the lucrative IPL, too, is on its knees.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official had last week said that while there have been talks with regards to hosting the IPL in the October-November window, it will only be possible if the World T20 to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 is postponed.

However, even this possibility may crash with ICC's latest announcement: “In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities and will continue to do so,"

"The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October – 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled,” ICC said in a statement.

Thus, the possibility of IPL being held this year is now close to none.

On similar note, so could be the fate of T20 world cup. With six-month border restrictions in place, and if the situation surrounding the on-going remains the same, the chances of T20 world cup as well being postponed can't be ruled out.

Recently, there were rumours that ICC is planning to reschedule the tournament for 2022 as India already has the hosting rights for 2021.