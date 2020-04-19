With cricket at halt, how are the match-fixers doing?

The gentleman's game is at halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but does that stop match-fixers from luring the players?

The last cricket match was played on March 15 in Pakistan Super League, and since then, the players have been in lockdown awaiting resumption.

Now one may assume that with no on-field action, there would be a drop-off in potential fixing approach. However, is that the case?

"...the corrupters are still active," Alex Marshall, head of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit in Dubai, told The Guardian.

"As a result, our work with members, players, player associations and agents continues. We are seeing known corrupters use this time, when players are on social media more than ever, to connect with them and try to build a relationship that they can exploit at a later date.

"We have reached out to our members, players and their wider networks to highlight this issue and ensure they all continue to be aware of the dangers of approaches and do not let their guard down while there is no cricket being played," Marshall said.

Marshall does believe that the drop in income of less-paid professionals might become the easy targets.

"There will always be someone to make something out of a crisis and view it as an opportunity," The Guardian quoted James Pyemont, the ECB’s head of integrity, as saying.

"We have to be confident we can withstand that pressure and we’re confident our players will do the right thing. The time is now to show this is a robust system."