'Wise decision': Netizens back Virat Kohli's move to drop Kedar Jadhav

In the ongoing third and final ODI against New Zealand, India's skipper Virat Kohli decided to bring in Manish Pandey to replace Kedar Jadhav whose current form was something even the fans did not find worthwhile.
Kohli's decision was backed by the netizens as some even saw that as an opportunity to troll Jadhav. The 34-year-old all-rounder bagged hismelf 26 and 9 runs in the first and second ODI against the Kiwis.
''Finally some wise decision but too late," a user tweeted.
While Jadhav has not been up to the mark, his replacement Manish Pandey scored 89 runs in the four matches he played during the T20I against New Zealand.
As this report is being filed, India's current situation seems a little dicey as the Men in Blue have already lost 3 wickets with just 3 runs to their name. Kohli was also dismissed at an early stage scoring just 9 off 12 balls.
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have taken the crease and it is up to them to save India from a humiliating 3-0 ODI series loss against the Black Caps.
Click here for live updates of the match.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)