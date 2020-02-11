'Wise decision': Netizens back Virat Kohli's move to drop Kedar Jadhav

In the ongoing third and final ODI against New Zealand, India's skipper Virat Kohli decided to bring in Manish Pandey to replace Kedar Jadhav whose current form was something even the fans did not find worthwhile.

Kohli's decision was backed by the netizens as some even saw that as an opportunity to troll Jadhav. The 34-year-old all-rounder bagged hismelf 26 and 9 runs in the first and second ODI against the Kiwis.

''Finally some wise decision but too late," a user tweeted.