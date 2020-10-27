'Will turn your wife Jamaican in 14 seconds': Marlon Samuels lashes out at Ben Stokes

English cricketer Ben Stokes who is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2020 has invited the wrath of former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels for his comments on ‘quarantine’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stokes spoke on the Test Match Special Podcast about the mandatory 14-day isolation he had to go through after landing in New Zealand. He said, “You get off the plane, get your bag, walk out and get told what hotel to go to. There’s no choice, it’s pot luck whether you get a good hotel or not. The government have chosen certain hotels to be the quarantine hotels.”

Stokes further added that he wouldn’t wish this even on his worst enemy, jokingly referring to Samuels.

He said, “I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking what it’s like and I was saying it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

“I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked: ‘You wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?’ I said ‘no, it’s that bad’ – that’s how tough it was,” he added.

Reacting to this, Samuels opened fire on Instagram with profane messages. He even dragged the latter’s wife making derogatory comments and boasted about his skin tone.

Samuels wrote, “No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b*tch still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone."