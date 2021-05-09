Will provide all possible support to Chetan Sakariya and his family: Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have said that they will provide all possible support to young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya, who lost his father due to COVID-19. Sakariya lost his father on Sunday, who succumbed to COVID-19. The Royals said the side is in touch with the young pacer in this "difficult time".

"It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today. We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Sakariya, who took seven wickets in the suspended IPL 2021, had lost his brother in January this year. The young pacer was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother passed away.