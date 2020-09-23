'Will only stop when he gets Bharat Ratna for scoring 97 runs': Dhoni fans troll Gautam Gambhir for criticising CSK skipper's batting position

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fell short by 16 runs to chase the 217-run target set by Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth 217-run target, Chennai Super Kings got off to a good start but wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Faf du Plessis kept their hopes alive but the match came to a point when CSK needed 48 runs from 12 deliveries which was almost impossible. Skipper MS Dhoni did smash three consecutive sixes to Tom Curran in the last over but it was too late.

Meanwhile, former India batsman and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed Dhoni for batting lower down the order. Dhoni came out to bat in the 14th over of the innings with CSK at 114/5. The side still needed 103 runs for the win at that time. Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad had come in front of Dhoni to bat against Rajasthan.

"I was a bit surprised, to be honest. MS Dhoni batting at No. 7? And sending Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front. Batting at number seven when you're chasing what 217? The game was over. Faf was probably the lone warrior," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gambhir as saying.

However, Dhoni was backed by his fans who saw it fitting to troll Gambhir for his comments.

"Gambhir will only stop when he gets a Bharat Ratna for scoring those 97 runs," a user tweeted.