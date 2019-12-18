'Will never go to Koffee with Karan': Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's celebration

KL Rahul backed Rohit Sharma's stupendous hundred with his gritty knock of 102 in their 227-run stand for the opening wicket against West Indies in the second ODI.

A resurgent Rahul, who was dismissed early for a score of 6 in the first ODI, went on to register his third ODI century in 102 balls.

Rahul had a different celebration this time as he removed his helmet and dropped his bat. He shut his ears with both his hands trying to signal that the trolls does not bother him anymore.

However social media fans had their own theories to Rahul's latest celebration. Let us have a quick look at few of them:-