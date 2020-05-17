'Will never accept such words': Yuvraj, Harbhajan furious with Shahid Afridi for mocking PM Modi

Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are furious with Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistani cricketer's controversial statements on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir went viral on the internet.
In the video, Afridi is addressing a large group of people and in his speech he makes controversial remarks on PM Modi, Indian army and the current situation of Kashmir.
However, Yuvraj has taken to Twitter to hit back at Afridi for his remarks. "Really disappointed by Shahid Afridi‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind," he wrote.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also very furious with Afridi for his comments.
Speaking to India Today, he said: "This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable."
Earlier, both Yuvraj and Harbhajan had helped Afridi's foundation to fight coronavirus in Pakistan.
"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus," an outraged Harbhajan added.
"Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.
"But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits."
Earlier, cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir also slammed Afridi for his controversial remarks.
Taking to Twitter, the BJP politician wrote: “Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs.”
“Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.
