'Will never accept such words': Yuvraj, Harbhajan furious with Shahid Afridi for mocking PM Modi

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also very furious with Afridi for his comments.

Speaking to India Today, he said: "This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable."

Earlier, both Yuvraj and Harbhajan had helped Afridi's foundation to fight coronavirus in Pakistan.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus," an outraged Harbhajan added.

"Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.

"But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits."