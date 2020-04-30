'Will miss you both': Sourav Ganguly expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's President and former skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed his grief over the demise of two great Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Ganguly uploaded a picture of Khan and Kapoor together on Instagram with a caption which read: "Will miss u both .. once again all of us are reminded .. one life ,live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters."