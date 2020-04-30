'Will miss you both': Sourav Ganguly expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's President and former skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed his grief over the demise of two great Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.
Ganguly uploaded a picture of Khan and Kapoor together on Instagram with a caption which read: "Will miss u both .. once again all of us are reminded .. one life ,live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters."
Earlier, Ganguly also posted a video of him handing out the NDTV Actor of the Year trophy to Khan.
"Will miss u irfan .. I remember my visit to wellington hospital .. life is so unfair at times," the caption read.
Actor Rishi Kapoor's family on Thursday issued a statement on his demise detailing how the veteran remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of cancer treatment. He passed away at 8:45 am IST, the Kapoor family said.
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.
This has been a terrible week for the Indian film industry. On Wednesday, ace actor Irrfan Khan had also passed away, aged 53. The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling rare cancer.
(with inputs from ANI)
