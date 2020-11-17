'Will make sure this never happens again': After receiving death threats, Shakib al Hasan apologizes for visiting Kali Puja in Kolkata

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan received death threats following his visit to Kulkata where he was seen at a Kali Puja in the Beleghata area of West Bengal capital last Thursday.

After his visit, Shakib started receiving death threats from people who believed the cricketer was inaugurating the procession.

Shakib uploaded a video on Youtube wherein he spoke of two controversies involving him in the past week. His actions, however, triggered waves of criticism on social media.

"In the news here or on social media, it has been said that I went there to inaugurate the ceremony. I did not go there to do it, neither did I do it. You can easily verify this. As a 'conscious Muslim' I wouldn't do that either," said Shakib.

"The incident is obviously very sensitive. I want to start by saying that I think of myself as a 'proud Muslim' and that is what I follow. Mistakes could happen...If I did make any mistake, I ask for your forgiveness," he added.

The 33-year-old went on to say that the ceremony had already begun when he arrived at the place and he spoke about the time he spent there.

"Then again, maybe I shouldn't have visited the place at all. And if that is what you have against me, I am very sorry...I would try to make sure that this never happens again," Shakib apologized.