Will give my best as Cricket Advisory Committee member, says former Indian bowler RP Singh

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh on Saturday thanked the BCCI for appointing him as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and said he will give his best in his new role.

Singh along with Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik was on Friday appointed members of the CAC by the BCCI.

"Thank you @BCCI, @JayShah and my former Captain @SGanguly99 for this new responsibility. As a player, I have always tried to give my best and the same will be my motto as a CAC member. Also thanks to all my fans for their warm wishes," Singh wrote on his twitter handle.