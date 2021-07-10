WI vs Aus: 'Have no excuses', Finch after horrible batting collapse in first T20I

Gros Islet, July 10: After stumbling to an 18-run loss in the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies, Australia captain Aaron Finch said his side should have been smarter in going about the run chase.

A business end masterclass from Andre Russell aided by stunning bowling performances from Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh helped West Indies defeat Australia by 18 runs in the first T20I on Friday (local time).

"We just needed somebody to take it upon themselves and get right through to the end. After the position that Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade got us into, just a bit of game smarts would have got us over the line there but sort of panicked a little bit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Finch as saying.

"We've been working on trying to be a little more aggressive in the middle overs but maybe just need to rein it in today and have some more smarts. I thought the wicket played a little better batting second. There are no excuses for our batting display there," he added.

With this win, West Indies have taken a 1-0 in the five-match T20I series. West Indies scored 145-6 after being sent in to bat first and then bundled Australia out for 127 to clinch the game.

Russell showed his tremendous power by scoring 51 runs off 28 balls -- which included five towering sixes. It was his maiden half-century for West Indies in the shortest format of the game.

Australia was cruising for the win till the 11th over before Walsh and McCoy wreaked havoc to take seven wickets together. The visitors collapsed from 108/4 to 126 all out in 5.4 overs.

McCoy took 4-26 -- his second four-for this season -- to be named the Player of the Match. Leg-spinner Walsh, playing his first match of the season, took 3-23.