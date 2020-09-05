Why was Shashi Tharoor 'extremely upset' with Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni?

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has revealed that he was extremely upset with former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni when they refused to embrace the Decision Review System (DRS) in its early days.

"I'm a huge fan of technology. I've been an advocate of DRS from the start, and I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing it. I watch cricket and every time, I've found that we were hard done by umpiring decisions. I never understood why we were so allergic to DRS," Tharoor told Sportskeeda.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said that DRS is a major innovation and is an indispensable part of the game. He said it eliminates bad decisions and adds an additional form of excitement for the viewer. "It adds an extra element of tension to the plot and it is a very welcome addition as far as I'm concerned," he added.

In 2008, India was the first team to use the DRS during a Test series in Sri Lanka, however, reportedly, MS Dhoni opposed it as it wasn't a 'fool proof' technology. It was only in 2016 against England that BCCI finally decided to give the technology a go.

In the interview, Tharoor also spoke about Sachin Tendulkar and his captaincy. The Congress leader said that the Master Blaster wasn't the "most inspirational, motivational captain".

"I thought Tendulkar was the best possible captain of India before he became captain. Because when he was not captain, he was so active - he was fielding in the slips, running up to the captain of the day, giving advice and encouragement," Tharoor said.

"I said let's make this guy captain because he really is there in every way. When he became captain, it didn't work out. He had a not terribly strong Indian team in his days of captaincy, but he himself would admit that was not the most inspirational, motivational captain," he added.