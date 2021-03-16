'Why not drop KL Rahul?' Twitter reacts after Suryakumar Yadav makes way for Rohit Sharma in 3rd T20I against England

Suryakumar Yadav, who did not face a single ball in his first international match on Sunday, has made way for vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion. Many demanded to drop opener KL Rahul, who has scored a mere 1 and 0 in the two games respectively.

"Rohit’s return after two-match rest means luckless Suryakumar Yadav has to warm the bench without facing a single delivery in his debut match. Win toss, win match has been pattern so far. If India have to break the trend, big runs needed from top order. Rahul under scrutiny," tweeted columnist Ayaz Memon.

"It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though," wrote commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Check out a few Twitter reactions: