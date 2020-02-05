Why it's sad India no longer plays Pakistan in cricket

There will always be a void to fill for former Indian cricketers and their record against Pakistan in ODIs and Tests with the latter having the upper hand. While politcal unrest has become a huge factor for fewer cricketing ties between the two teams, it is sad that chances to exact revenge have reduced.
While India vs Pakistan is an ocassion for mass gatherings with every person cheering for the nation, fans do miss such chances to see India hammer Pakistan in the El Clasico of cricket. But, what is more sorrowful is the current Indian squad not getting the chance to equal, better yet, overtake Pakistan's record of more wins in the clashes.
The current Indian squad has battered Pakistan on most occasions. Though India suffered defeat once, the Men in Blue emerged victorious five times in the last six encounters.
The ease with which India beats Pakistan now – when they are forced to play in this political climate – often makes old-timers nostalgic and sad that the two neighbours don’t meet so often.
While India has always bettered Pakistan in ICC tournaments, India has poorer record in ODIs and Tests. Pakistan has beaten India 12 times in Tests, while India has only managed nine victories in 59 encounters.
Meanwhile, in ODIs India has won only 55 times to Pakistan’s 73.
However, the tide has turned in recent years, as evidenced in T20Is and the Under 19 record. In the T20Is, India has beaten Pakistan 8 times out of 10.
Meanwhile, in the Under-19 World Cups India and Pak share a similar record – winning five each. However, India’s four wins came in succession in the 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020 showing a tilt in the balance.
