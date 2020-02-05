Why it's sad India no longer plays Pakistan in cricket

There will always be a void to fill for former Indian cricketers and their record against Pakistan in ODIs and Tests with the latter having the upper hand. While politcal unrest has become a huge factor for fewer cricketing ties between the two teams, it is sad that chances to exact revenge have reduced.

While India vs Pakistan is an ocassion for mass gatherings with every person cheering for the nation, fans do miss such chances to see India hammer Pakistan in the El Clasico of cricket. But, what is more sorrowful is the current Indian squad not getting the chance to equal, better yet, overtake Pakistan's record of more wins in the clashes.