Why is MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings struggling in IPL 2020? Irfan Pathan has an explanation

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings started the 13th season with a win against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on September 19. However, the team has been struggling since then and are now reeling at the bottom of the points table.

In their second game against Rajasthan Royals, CSK were not able to chase down RR's massive score of 216/7 and the team lost by 16 runs. In the next match, CSK suffered a huge defeat as Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals (DC) won by 44 runs.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has now explained the reasons for CSK’s struggles in IPL 2020. According to Irfan Pathan, the team is struggling because their batting mainstay Suresh Raina went back due to "personal reasons" and the team did not get a replacement for him.

“For the first time it is looking that the Chennai Super Kings team is not settled. They had problems before the start of the IPL, Suresh Raina went back and they have not taken a replacement for him till now,” Pathan said.

"If Suresh Raina had been batting at No.3, they could have played an extra bowler. Currently, they have only 5 bowlers. Kedar Jadhav not being bowled by MS Dhoni is also a cause of concern,” he added.

Irfan Pathan said that the IPL teams which have an additional bowler are looking stronger. “MS Dhoni is himself such a great finisher. He needs to ensure that he plays at least 10 overs and Chennai Super Kings must field an extra bowler. Then the rest of the things will be set,” Pathan further said.

Meanwhile, CSK will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. With Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo available for selection, CSK will look to bounce back stronger.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), PiyushChawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar