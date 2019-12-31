Why Indian cricket team needs a sports psychologist

Mumbai: Gone are the days when cricketers would sight mental illness as ‘homesickness’, or some kind of a ‘virus’. In today’s time, with what the year 2019 witnessed, several men from the gentlemen’s game came out and spoke about their mental problems, loud and clear. Sure this trend of being vocal is breaking long-standing barriers, yet, there’s a lot to ponder upon.

Particularly talking about the Indian cricket, one must not be fooled of its champion status. Remember, the English Test team early in this decade was at its prime when prominent players like Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell had to hang boots, solely because of psychological illness.

Summing up the pressure of maintaining that champion status, Trott writes in his autobiography ‘Unguarded’: “All those people; all those cameras; all that explanation and scrutiny... I was so exhausted by the mental struggle that cricket had become... I couldn’t bear it. So I sat in the car instead... I saw the sun cruelly continue to shine despite my begging it, imploring it to disappear behind a rain cloud. Just briefly I considered driving my car into the Thames or into a tree. That way I could get out of the ordeal...”

However, for a critical pundit, thoughts like these ‘come-and-go’. One would say it’s not Trott, but his ‘poor form’ speaking on his behalf. If not anyone, the mainstream Indian society would relate to narratives likes these; it has always been this way, ask any keyboard warrior who spends hours every day trolling the out-of-form cricketers on social media.

According to Sarah Majid, an India-origin sports psychologist based in UK, ‘the Indian culture has little regard for psychological support or mental health in general’. “Even educated people in the sporting community have been giving physiotherapy more importance than psychology,” she says.

True to Majid, in a country like India, speaking of mental health is still a taboo. It took Indian captain Virat Kohli five years to come out and confess about his mental breakdown during 2014 England tour, all because ‘you never know how that's taken’.

His comment came while backing Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who two months ago decided to take sabbatical sighting mental conditioning. Maxwell was well-backed by Cricket Australia that has been working on its players’ mental health with an organised approach in place. However, when it comes to the Indian cricket board, strangely, so is not the case.

India’s women T20 coach Harmanpreet Kaur had recently demanded a sports psychologist, but world’s richest board hardly seems to care. BCCI has in the past roped in psychologists for few sessions before major ICC events, and had also directed state associations to hire a mental conditioning coach for Ranji teams, but the need for having a full-time coach has been completely overlooked. While BCCI’s reasons to not hire a sports psychologist remain unknown, definitely, not having able to find a reputed name can’t be among one.

Going back to August 2018, England’s Jos Buttler was doing rounds on social media and newspapers for his transformation as a cricketer. It was later known that the reason behind ‘Buttler 2.0’ was an Indian mental conditioning expert Anand Chulani during his stint with Rajasthan Royals, the IPL team Buttler is still a part of.

Being an aggressive batsman, Buttler was never an option to represent England in Tests, but after his spell with Chulani, he was called up by the England selectors to don the whites after a successful IPL season where he scored 548 runs at an average of over 54.

“We work on training the subconscious mind which is 10,000 times more powerful than any computer,” Chulani told India Today. “Cricketers spend their whole lives improving the technique of their games. But what is the thing they spend the least amount of time on? Themselves! If you look at Jos, he may bat more aggressively in limited overs games than in Test cricket, but he is the same person, it's the same flow, just different tracks.”

Sameer Narad, a Mumbai-based motivational speaker and cricket researcher, seconds with Chulani’s romance with subconscious mind. Even the Indian skipper in an interview last year had talked about the importance of playing with the subconscious mind through the art of ‘visualisation’, which he defines as ‘everything for him’ to up his game.

“All top cricketers use the visualisation technique, be it cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Mathew Hayden or the Olympic star Michael Phelps,” Narad says on the basis of his individual research.

“However,” he adds, “Battling mental toughness doesn’t end at only visualisation or meditation, it has to be supported by mindful work ethics – like managing your diet, regularly hitting gym and all the mandatory blood and sweat that goes in making a player technically sound.”

All in all, mental health is no joke, and one can say that a bunch of Indian cricketers, on individual level, are mindful of what needs to be done. But as the most powerful entity of India, the BCCI, going to 2020, certainly needs to think on the foot to address psychological woes of players who lack mental battling. Pertinently, Chandani had expressed his willingness in 2018 to work with the Indian team: "If the Indian team ever wants me to work with them, I’ll be happy to do it. They are such a passionate bunch of people."