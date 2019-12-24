'Why different rules for different players': Harbhajan hits out selectors for ignoring Suryakumar Yadav

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned the selection policy of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Suryakumar Yadav couldn't find a place in India squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.

Suryakumar, who has been a vital cog for Mumbai in domestic tournaments, has been picked in the India 'A' squad for two tour matches and three one-day games in New Zealand. However, his name missing in the national squad has somewhat irked Harbhajan.

"I keep wondering what's wrong Suryakumar Yadav has done? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team India, India A, India B, why different rules for different players (sic)?" tweeted Harbhajan on Tuesday.