Why did Sunil Gavarksar donate Rs 59 lakh to fight against coronavirus? Son Rohan Gavaskar explains

One of the greatest names in cricket, not only in India but in the world, Sunil Gavaskar, has also proved to be a man with a golden heart. The former Indian opener donated Rs 59 lakh to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked havoc in the world, claiming 76,383 lives and infecting 1,363,124 people globally so far.
Former Mumbai cricketer Amol Muzumdar took to Twitter and confirmed Gavaskar's donation. He said that Sunil Gavaskar has donated Rs 35 lakh to PM-CARES fund and Rs 24 lakh to the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 relief fund. "Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards covid relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra superb gesture Sir," he wrote.
Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan confirmed the news and also explained the reason behind donating Rs 59 lakh. Rohan Gavaskar said that 1983 World Cup winner has hit 59 centuries in all - 35 playing for India and 24 playing for Mumbai.
Replying to Muzumdar, he said, "this was done last week . 35 because he scored 35 hundreds for India and 24 because he scored 24 for Mumbai . Prayers for everyone’s good health and that we are all safe and sound."
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund. "My family & I have contributed our bit to the-CARES Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope that you will too. Every single contribution counts, so let us all do our bit and together we will certainly overcome," Pujara wrote in a statement.
