Why did Sunil Gavarksar donate Rs 59 lakh to fight against coronavirus? Son Rohan Gavaskar explains

One of the greatest names in cricket, not only in India but in the world, Sunil Gavaskar, has also proved to be a man with a golden heart. The former Indian opener donated Rs 59 lakh to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic which has wrecked havoc in the world, claiming 76,383 lives and infecting 1,363,124 people globally so far.

Former Mumbai cricketer Amol Muzumdar took to Twitter and confirmed Gavaskar's donation. He said that Sunil Gavaskar has donated Rs 35 lakh to PM-CARES fund and Rs 24 lakh to the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 relief fund. "Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards covid relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra superb gesture Sir," he wrote.