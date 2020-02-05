Why did India lose their 1st ODI against New Zealand?

Despite putting up a fantastic batting display, India ended up on the losing side in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand. Ross Taylor and Co did not let the Indian bowlers pull off a repeat of the T20I series.

With an average first innings score of 237, Seddon Park hosted a pretty high run affair between the two sides. In the first innings, India scored 347 runs at a loss of four wickets while New Zealand chased down the total with four wickets in hand.

Well, India can only blame themselves for this loss as mistakes made in crucial moments cost them the match. Firstly, the sheer amount of wides conceded by the Indian bowlers played a major damper. They conceded a whopping 24 runs from wides alone. It was the fifth-most number of wides conceded by India in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur will have a day to forget after being taken to the cleaners by the Kiwis. Kuldeep's 84/2 in 10 overs at the economy rate of 8.40 was the third-most-expensive spell by an Indian spinner in ODIs. Thakur’s economy rate of 8.89 was the worst of the night, something which he keeps on repeating day in day out.

Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback from injury hasn’t gone as planned for India. Although he has been very economical, his knack of picking up wickets hasn’t followed him since the injury. His newfound but unwanted ability of bowling wides also hasn’t helped him. The same was evident against New Zealand after he failed to give India the much-needed breakthrough.

India’s failure to kill off the game at the right moment also came at a cost. After two quick wickets at 109, India had the chance the grab the bull by the horns but failed at it as Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor built a partnership. Taylor was then supported by Tom Latham.

Ross Taylor's catch was dropped by Kuldeep Yadav while he was on 10 runs. This proved to be the turning point of the game and the Kiwi veteran went on to win the match for his side. New Zealand did have their nervy moment after losing three wickets in just 21 runs in the final stages. This probably must have given them flashbacks of their T20I series defeat against India. But Mitchell Santner kept his nerves and stood his ground with Taylor to see this match through.