Why Brendon McCullum wants Pat Cummins to immediately 'take a break'

After purchasing Australia pacer Pat Cummins for a whopping amount of INR 15.5 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum suggested the pacer to take a break from the ongoing series against New Zealand series.

McCullum made the cheeky remark in order to ensure Cummins' fitness for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Think you should rest the remainder of the Nz Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the @ipl," McCullum tweeted.