Why are you captain?: Ricky Ponting slams Joe Root after England skipper criticises bowlers after loss in second Test of Ashes Series 21-22

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has slammed Joe Root for criticising England bowlers after his side's second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Ashes series, saying as the leader it is his responsibility to ensure the strategy is followed.

If you can't influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field?" —Ricky Ponting

Root didn't hold back after England's 275-run defeat to Australia in the second Test that saw the tourists fall behind 0-2 in the five-match series. The 30-year-old blamed his bowlers for not bowling the right lengths, especially in the first innings.

"I nearly fell off my seat when I heard that. Whose job is it then to make them change? Why are you captain then?" Ponting was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

"If you can't influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field?" Ponting, who led Australia to two World Cup titles, said the onus is on Root to influence his bowlers.

"Joe Root can come back and say whatever he likes but if you're captain, you've got to be able to sense when your bowlers aren't bowling where you want them to.

"And if they're not going to listen, you take them off, simple as that. Give someone else a chance that is going to do it for you. Or you have a really strong conversation with them on the field to tell them what you need.

"That's what captaincy is all about," Ponting said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:26 PM IST