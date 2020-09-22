Cricket

'Who said Dhoni retired from Test cricket?': Twitterati troll Thala for his slow batting against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

In the contest between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, the former's skipper MS Dhoni was trolled for his slow batting.

CSK had a hefty chase ahead of them after Rajasthan Royals ended their innings with 216 runs.

Faf du Plessis and Dhoni smashed boundaries time and again, but it was a little too late as CSK lost by 16 runs.

Dhoni had a slow start to his partnership with du Plessis for which he got trolled by the fans.

"Who said Dhoni retired from Test cricket?," a user wrote on Twitter.

"Dhoni taking these singles when required run rate is 20 is so painful," wrote another user.

Here are some more reactions:

