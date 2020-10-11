Who is Riyan Parag? All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals' latest match-winner

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in a must-win IPL match thanks to the late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag.
RR required eight runs in the final over, with Khaleel Ahmed bowling it for SRH. However, he failed to put his side over the line as Riyan Parag smashed him for a six and won it for his team.
Meanwhile, what caught everyone's eye was Parag's victory celebration. For the uninitiated, the 18-year-old hails from Assam and the celebration was the state's traditional Bihu dance step.
All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals' latest match-winner:
Riyan Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 after being bought by the Rajasthan franchise for Rs 20 lakh at the auctions. However, the right-handed batsman had already made a mark on the international stage at a tender age of 16.
Parag was a member of India’s 2018 U19 World Cup-winning squad in New Zealand. Before the World Cup, he had scored three half-centuries in England in a two-match unofficial Test series for the Indian colts.
The Assam lad also holds the record for being the youngest to score an IPL fifty. He was of 17 years and 175 days at the time. Riyan Parag is also a handy right-arm legbreak bowler and has picked up two wickets in the tournament so far.
Riyan says his inspiration is his dad Parag Das who is the former Assam state cricketer. His mother, Mithu Baruah, is a national record-holding swimmer.
The RR batsman says that he held the bat for the first when he was 16-months-old, but, "the time I first played cricket properly was when I was five years old," he says.
When asked about the three things in his life that he can’t live without, Riyan Parag says, "Three things I wouldn’t be able to live without: first is cricket, second is family (which also includes my cuddly toys), and third is gaming."
