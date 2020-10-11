Who is Riyan Parag? All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals' latest match-winner

All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals' latest match-winner:

Riyan Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 after being bought by the Rajasthan franchise for Rs 20 lakh at the auctions. However, the right-handed batsman had already made a mark on the international stage at a tender age of 16.

Parag was a member of India’s 2018 U19 World Cup-winning squad in New Zealand. Before the World Cup, he had scored three half-centuries in England in a two-match unofficial Test series for the Indian colts.

The Assam lad also holds the record for being the youngest to score an IPL fifty. He was of 17 years and 175 days at the time. Riyan Parag is also a handy right-arm legbreak bowler and has picked up two wickets in the tournament so far.

Riyan says his inspiration is his dad Parag Das who is the former Assam state cricketer. His mother, Mithu Baruah, is a national record-holding swimmer.

The RR batsman says that he held the bat for the first when he was 16-months-old, but, "the time I first played cricket properly was when I was five years old," he says.

When asked about the three things in his life that he can’t live without, Riyan Parag says, "Three things I wouldn’t be able to live without: first is cricket, second is family (which also includes my cuddly toys), and third is gaming."