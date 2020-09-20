Who is Ravi Bishnoi? The IPL debutante with a bizarre bowling run-up

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action moved forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The second match of the tournament is an ongoing contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams have failed to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.
This match sees three cricketers - Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Anrich Nortje - making their debut in the IPL.
Bishnoi and Cottrell are in the lineup for Delhi and Nortje is part of the Punjab side.
However, as much as Bishnoi's debut figures impressed us, it was his bowling run-up that startled us.
Watch it below:
Earlier this year, Bishnoi, a leg-spinner, finished the U-19 World Cup with 17 wickets, the highest in the tournament and also the most by an Indian in the tournament.
The 19-year old from Jodhpur produced a sensational spell of spin bowling with his googlies spelling doom for Bangladesh batters.
Likewise, in his IPL debut, Bishnoi's numbers are equally impressive. He gave away just 22 runs in 4 overs and picked up one wicket.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing match, Delhi Capitals would have been in deep trouble if it was not for Marcus Stoinis and his impressive batting figures towards the end. Stoinis smashed 53 off 21 balls to help DC reach a respectable total of 157.
Now, KXIP need 158 runs to win, and with an explosive batting lineup, that does not seem hard. But it is vital for KL Rahul and Co not to give away wickets early on, as was the case for Shreyas Iyer's side.
