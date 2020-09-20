Who is Ravi Bishnoi? The IPL debutante with a bizarre bowling run-up

After an interesting show in the opening clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the action moved forward to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of the tournament is an ongoing contest between two teams who have never won the trophy - Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Despite reaching the play-offs, both the teams have failed to turn up at the crucial stages of the tournament.

This match sees three cricketers - Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Anrich Nortje - making their debut in the IPL.

Bishnoi and Cottrell are in the lineup for Delhi and Nortje is part of the Punjab side.

However, as much as Bishnoi's debut figures impressed us, it was his bowling run-up that startled us.

Watch it below: