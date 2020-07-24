Who is Rahkeem Cornwall? The heaviest cricketer to play international cricket

Rahkeem Cornwall, the West Indies cricketer who made his international Test debut against India in August 2019, replaced Alzarri Joseph in the ongoing 3rd Test between England and West Indies in Manchester.

Cornwall, who stands at 6ft 5 inch and weighs more than 140 kilos, is the heaviest cricketer to play Test cricket. The bowling-allrounder surpassed former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong, who weighed 133-139 kg, to achieve the feat.

Holder heaped praises on Cornwall, a right-arm off-break bowler, and went on to term him as the "best spinner" of the series.

Cornwall is yet to play a game in the ongoing series. He has played two Tests and bagged 13 wickets including the best figure of 7-75 against Afghanistan in Lucknow last year.

"If he does come in he's a wicket-taker, and he's proven to be a match-winner, not only at regional level but his last Test match he got 13 wickets," Holder said.

"I think he is a quality offspinner. To me, he would be the best spinner on show in this series. So yeah, he's always a wicket-taking option for us but not only a wicket-taking option, he brings a bit more slip-catching, batting as well. And then obviously brings a lot of control," he added.

England won the second Test by 113 runs and levelled the three-match series at 1-1. The final game will commence later in the day at Old Trafford.