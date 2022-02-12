Who is R Sai Kishore? Uncapped player who was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore

Uncapped spinner R Sai Kishore was bought by new entrant team Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for the 2020 Indian Premier League.

Kishore was picked today after a bidding war between Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Who is R Sai Kishore?

Kishore made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 12 March 2017. He made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 14 October 2017. He made his Twenty20 debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2017–18 Zonal T20 League on 8 January 2018.

In June 2021, he was named as one of five net bowlers for India's tour of Sri Lanka. Following a positive case for COVID-19 in the Indian team, Kishore was added to India's main squad for their final two Twenty20 International (T20I) matches of the tour.

In January 2022, he was named as one of two standby players in India's T20I squad for their home series against the West Indies.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:46 PM IST