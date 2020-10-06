Left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra was on Tuesday named as replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a thigh muscle injury.
Bhuvneshwar sustained the injury while bowling the 19th over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their October 2 clash in Dubai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed on Tuesday that the India pacer will not take further part in the tournament and he will be replaced by the 22-year-old Prithvi Raj.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on their twitter handle.
Who is Prithvi Raj Yarra? All you need to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement for SRH in IPL 2020:
Hailing from Andra Pradesh, the 21-year-old Prithvi Raj Yarra is a left-arm medium pacer. He made his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in Ranji season 2017-18 and impressed everyone by taking six wickets in the match. Yarra has taken 39 wickets in 11 first-class matches and has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders last year.
In the two IPL games Yarra played in 2019, he picked up one wicket at a high economy rate of 11.4. The lone wicket he claimed was of none other than Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner.
Prithvi Raj Yarra has impressed selectors because of his ability to regularly clock 150 kmph. According to a report, the pacer is an admirer of former Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Johnson and his dream wicket is Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.
