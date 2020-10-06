Who is Prithvi Raj Yarra? All you need to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement for SRH in IPL 2020:

Left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra was on Tuesday named as replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a thigh muscle injury.

Bhuvneshwar sustained the injury while bowling the 19th over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their October 2 clash in Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed on Tuesday that the India pacer will not take further part in the tournament and he will be replaced by the 22-year-old Prithvi Raj.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on their twitter handle.