Who is KS Bharat? What we know about Rishabh Pant's replacement for ODIs

Andhra Pradesh's wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat has been called up to India's squad for the remaining ODIs against Australia, the BCCI revealed on Friday.
"With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name KS Bharat as a back-up wicket-keeper," BCCI said in an official statement.
The Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper has not yet made his debut for the "men in Blue'. He has a stellar first-class record with 3909 runs in 69 first-class matches for the Andhra cricket team. Bharat has 8 centuries under his name.
He also has been a splendid wicket-keeper for his team, having affected 27 stumpings and taken 233 catches in domestic cricket.
His best innings came in the last group match of the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy against Goa at Ongole. He scored a remarkable 308 runs which consisted of 38 fours and 6 sixes. Thus, he became the only wicketkeeper to score more than 300 runs in Ranji Trophy.
On Wednesday, BCCI announced that Pant will be missing the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot.
The player will be undergoing rehabilitation protocol at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after getting hit by a ball on Tuesday during the first ODI.
"He is stable and all his scan reports are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to the NCA, Bengaluru, to undergo his rehabilitation protocol. He is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," BCCI had said in a statement.
Pant was hit on his helmet by Australia pacer Pat Cummins while batting in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium. He suffered a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist.
KL Rahul kept wickets for India in the absence of Pant. Rahul has been a regular behind the stumps for his IPL team, Kings XI Punjab, but, on Tuesday it was the first time he kept wicket for India. He will be expected to do the job on Friday as well.
