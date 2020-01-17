Who is KS Bharat? What we know about Rishabh Pant's replacement for ODIs

Andhra Pradesh's wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat has been called up to India's squad for the remaining ODIs against Australia, the BCCI revealed on Friday.

"With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name KS Bharat as a back-up wicket-keeper," BCCI said in an official statement.

The Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper has not yet made his debut for the "men in Blue'. He has a stellar first-class record with 3909 runs in 69 first-class matches for the Andhra cricket team. Bharat has 8 centuries under his name.

He also has been a splendid wicket-keeper for his team, having affected 27 stumpings and taken 233 catches in domestic cricket.

His best innings came in the last group match of the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy against Goa at Ongole. He scored a remarkable 308 runs which consisted of 38 fours and 6 sixes. Thus, he became the only wicketkeeper to score more than 300 runs in Ranji Trophy.

On Wednesday, BCCI announced that Pant will be missing the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot.