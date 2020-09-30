Who is KN Ananthapadmanabhan? Meet umpire giving commentators a jawbreaker in IPL 2020

On Wednesday, Sunil Gavaskar and his fellow commentators had a hard time pronouncing KN Ananthapadmanabhan’s name. The umpire from Kerala was recently included in ICC’s international panel along with Indians C Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Virendra Sharma.

This happened after Nitin Menon was promoted to the elite panel.

The former Kerala spinner is 51-year-old and played his last First Class game in IPL. He officiated in the latest Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra, managing both ends when his fellow umpire got injured.

During his playing days, he was known for his legbreak googly and once even scored 200 not out.

He played 105 FC and 54 List A games for Kerala, taking 344 and 87 wickets respectively. He also scored three hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Full name Karumanaseri Narayanaiyer Ananthapadmanabhan

Born September 8, 1969, Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram), Kerala

Age 51 years 22 days

Major teams Kerala