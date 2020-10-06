Who is Kartik Tyagi? RR bowler who 'has run-up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma'

All you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals bowler:

Kartik Tyagi has been picked up for Rs 1.30 crore by Rajasthan Royals at the auctions. The fast-bowler regularly clocks 140 kmph. He was a part of the India U-19 team for the World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. The 19-year-old returned with 11 wickets including a game-changing 4/24 against Australia in the quarterfinal.

When Tyagi was 11 years old, his father and uncle realised he was going nowhere with his studies. He then joined a cricket academy in Meerut and was soon selected in the Uttar Pradesh Under-14 squads. He made his first-class debut at the age of 16. However, the fast bowler suffered injury and was out of action for sometime.

"The two years before the World Cup, life was not easy for us. I was getting injured often, and treating them was expensive. One doctor said it will take two months to recover, another said three months. Like that, 11 months passed. I remember a time when my parents warned me not to put extra effort in the field, just in case I get injured again," he told ESPNCricinfo in an interview.

However, the World Cup changed everything for the bowler. He was picked up at the auctions for a whopping amount. "When my name came in the IPL, I felt that I am lucky that I could learn and compete with the players whom I have been watching since my childhood. It is a blessing. I felt a bit bad knowing that we will have to wait further to play the IPL but it’s all good now," he told Sportstar.

Speaking about his role models, Tyagi said Brett Lee's energy and pace has inspired him the most. "Till the last day of his cricketing career, he kept bowling fast whether it was a short spell or a long one. His perfection with the yorkers was also amazing. I like everything about him. I have watched his videos to learn. These days I watch Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah," he said.