Who is Jayant Yadav? Yogeshwar Yadav's nephew who dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals

In the ongoing final of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians bowler Jayant Yadav, who played his second match in this year's campaign, sent star batsman Shikhar Dhawan early on in the game to restrict Delhi Capitals' firing power.

Jayant's first match also came against Delhi in which he bowled three overs but failed to pick a single wicket.

Jayant replaced spinner Rahul Chahar in the starting squad. Rohit's decision, however, paid off with the off-spinner claiming the wicket of Dhawan, shortly after Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed by Trent Boult.

Dhawan went for a slog sweep over square leg but missed the ball completely and was bowled in Jayant Yadav's first over.

Who is Jayant Yadav?

Jayant Yadav is the nephew of politician Yogendra Yadav. In 2016, Jayant was a part of the 5-match Tests series against England.

Jayant became the first Indian to bat at Number 9 and score a century. This record came on the fourth day of the fourth Test which was being played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jayant was in a partnership with Virat Kohli as he achieved that record.

Following Jayant's performance, Yogesh Yadav was extremely proud of his nephew. In an interview with Pradesh 18, Yogendra had said, "Jayant is an extraordinary talent and he was always destined for something big."

Coming back to the match, the off-spinner conceded just one boundary and that too came on the last ball of his spell.

While addressing the media on Monday, Sharma had said, "With the amount of lefties they have, Jayant is a good option. He played the second last league stage game [on October 31], against Delhi, he bowled pretty well. They have three lefties in the middle order. He has also played for DC before and understands them well. He is a great option."