Who is Hugh Emeades? All you need to know about the auctioneer who collapsed during IPL Mega Auction 2022

On the day one of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, an unfortunate incident during the bidding session took place which resulted in the haulting of auction. Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during auction at the Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru and the proceedings came to a halt for a while.

The reason behind Edmeades is not known as of now, and immediately after, there were calls for the medics to check up on Hugh. The auctioneer collapsed when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was going on.

In 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had roped in Hugh as a replacement for Richard Madley. Madley was the auctioneer of the IPL since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

Who is Hugh Edmeades?

Hugh Edmeades was appointed by BCCI in 2018 to be the auctioneer. He replaced Richard Madley, who was doing the job since the inception of the IPL. Edmeades has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions and has led more than 2,500 auctions globally. The Brit has been a part of auctions in areas involving international fine art, classic cars and also for those involving charities. Moreover, he has auctioned players, items and other things in excess of 310,000 lots for a staggering amount of 2.7 billion pounds.

He also has experience in auctions involving paintings, fine furniture, ceramics, films and sporting memorabilia. He is only the second individual after Madley to receive the honour and privilege of conducting the mega event. The mega auction will take place in February, whereas the season will start in March.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, and Shakib Al Hasan were among the high-profile names who went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. However, these three names will pop up again in the auction and they might find bidders in the accelerated part of the auction.

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

Proteas player David Miller went unsold in the auction as there were no takers for him, however, he might be picked up in the accelerated auction which will take place later on.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:02 PM IST