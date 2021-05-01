Who is Harpreet Brar? All you need to know about Punjab's 'Giant Slayer'

Harpreet Brar single-handedly destroyed RCB's incredible batting order in the high octane clash on Friday. He came down to bat in the 15th over after Shahrukh Khan was dismissed. Brar nicely supported skipper Rahul and took the team's score to 179. He scored 25 off 17 balls smashing 1 four and 2 towering sixes.

The all-rounder bamboozled the top class RCB batting lime-up. He dismissed skipper Virat Kohli and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell in one over and later picked the priced wicket of AB de Villiers to ensure a much needed victory for his side.

Personal Life

Born on September 16, 1995 in Moga, Punjab, Harpreet Brar played for the Under-16 side and then got into the India Under-23 team. In the Col C K Nayudu Trophy he picked up 7 five-wicket hauls and finished as the leading wicket-taker for Punjab. Harpreet is very capable with the bat in the lower middle order.

Harpreet was bought by the Punjab Kings in the 2019 IPL player auction. He made his debut for Punjab Kings on April 20, 2019, against Delhi Capitals.

Harpreet credits his success to senior, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, another player who shot to fame with Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and later featured for the men in blue as well.