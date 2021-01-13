Who is Dan Lawrence? The English cricketer who is touted as the next big thing

Dan Lawrence, an English 23-year-old all-rounder, is making all the noise - for all the right reasons - ahead of upcoming England vs Sri Lanka Test series. Lawrence, primarily a right-handed batsman, who also bowls right-arm off spin, is touted to be the next big thing.

Why all the hype? Let us dive into the life of Lawrence, whom the people at Essex call 'The Kid'.

Lawrence is the son of a groundsman at Chingford, the Essex Premier League club on the north-east edge of London. Having played men's cricket at an early age of nine, Lawrence made his first ton for Chingford at 15, followed by a maiden century for Essex at 17.

In 2015, Lawrence scored 161 in his second first-class match against Surrey at The Oval. Aged 17 years and 290 days, Lawrence became the third-youngest player in the history of the County Championship to script a century.

More success followed for Lawrence as he went on to record a century against James Anderson's Lancashire at 19 years of age, two County Championship titles, and a T20 Blast crown.

In 74 first-class matches, Lawrence has scored 3,948 runs, including 10 centuries and 18 fifties. He holds an average of 37.96. Lawrence also boasts of a short stint with Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League.

Lawrence is likely to find a spot in England's batting line-up which is currently without the likes of Ben Stokes, Rory Burns, and Ollie Pope for the upcoming Test against Sri Lanka starting Thursday, January 14 at the Galle International Stadium.