Who is Anuj Rawat? All you need to know about uncapped wicketkeeper picked by RCB for Rs 3.40 cr

Uncapped wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat was picked up by the Royal Challenegers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

The India wicketkeeper was placed at a base price of Rs 20 lakh who was then bought by RCB in the final bid.

Who is Anuj Rawat?

Born of October 17, 1999 in Uttarakhand Rawat made his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 6 October 2017. He made his Twenty20 debut for Delhi in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 21 February 2019. He made his List A debut on 4 October 2019, for Delhi in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League.

The left handed batsman is only in his early cricketing days and with the amount of talent he has, Rawat has a long way to go. Having a first-class average in 40s is not ordinary feat, and that talks about the talent this young man has. If Rawat works on his fitness and increases his range of shots, he can probably bag an IPL title in future.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 08:56 PM IST