Who is Andrew McDonald? All you need to know about interim head coach of Australia's senior men's team

Justin Langer resigned as coach of the Australian men's cricket team on Saturday. The announcement was made in a statement from Langer's management company DSEG while Langer was flying from Melbourne to his hometown of Perth. "DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," the statement said. "The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately," it added.

Later, Cricket Australia said in a statement that the 51-year-old was "offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept." The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year, it added. However, Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said, "Justin has been an outstanding coach of the Australian men's team over the past four years. He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured." "We are extremely proud of his achievements since he took over in 2018, including the recent T20 World Cup victory and Ashes success. We are naturally disappointed Justin has decided against continuing as a coach but respect his decision and wish him all the best in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Andrew McDonald had been appointed interim head coach of Australia's senior men's team. "Andrew McDonald will step up into the role of interim head coach of our men's national team, with official duties beginning with Australia's upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka," CA said.

Know more about Andrew McDonald:

McDonald made his Test match debut in Sydney on January 3, 2009, against South Africa. The 40-year-old went on to play four Test matches for the national side. In these four matches, he has scored 107 runs and picked up nine wickets.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has played for the Delhi Daredevils in 2009 and was later transferred to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2012. He was also bowling coach for the RCB and the head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:01 PM IST