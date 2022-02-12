Who is Abhinav Sadarangani? All you need to know about the uncapped player who got sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.60 cr in IPL 2022 auctions

One of the uncapped players, Abhinav Sadarangani was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.60 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Abhinav Manohar born of 16 September 1994 is an Indian cricketer. He made his Twenty20 debut on 16 November 2021, for Karnataka in the preliminary quarter-finals of the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he top-scored in the match with 70 not out.He made his List A debut on 19 December 2021, also for Karnataka, in the preliminary quarter-finals of the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:38 PM IST