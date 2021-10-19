Who has the highest individual score in T20 World Cups?

The T20 World Cup 2021 is the tournament’s seventh edition. In the previous six tournaments combined, Sri Lanka have played the most matches (36) and won the most (23). India are a close second on their heels, with 20 wins in 33 outings.

Former Sri Lanka captain, Mahela Jayawardene, has scored the most runs - 1016 - and is the only batter to score over 1000 in T20 World Cups. There have been eight instances of players scoring hundred or more with Suresh Raina being the only one to do so from India. ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle has two tons in T20 World Cups, the most by a player.

However, the record of the highest individual score in the global competition is held by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

In 2012, under the captaincy of Ross Taylor, the Kiwis were one down for just 19 runs against Bangladesh when McCullum walked out. He did what he does the best - smash bowlers to all parts of the ground. He hit a stroke filled 123 off just 58 balls, hitting 11 fours and seven sixes in the process.

It was the-then highest score in T20Is and McCullum was the first player to score two T20I tons. New Zealand posted 191/3 and in reply, Bangladesh were kept to 132/8.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:00 PM IST