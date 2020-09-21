Who are COVID-19 heroes Paritosh Pant and Simranjeet Singh?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has commenced on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without much fanfare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be playing their first game on Monday against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

RCB's star player AB de Villiers said that he is very excited and has butterflies in his stomach ahead of the match. "Very excited, have got butterflies in my stomach, we have worked so hard. Moeen Finch, Zampa and Josh look like really good guys who will bring a lot of energy to the side. I am looking forward to watching them perform for our side," said AB de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Meanwhile, the South African batsman will be seen wearing a jersey inked with 'Paritosh' on it. RCB skipper Virat Kohli will also be seen wearing a jersey with 'Simranjeet' written on it. ABD and Kohli have also changed their Twitter names to 'Paritosh Pant' and 'Simranjeet Singh' respectively.

This is RCB's tribute to the COVID-19 heroes. To acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by them, the team will be seen wearing a tribute jersey with the message “My Covid Heroes” both during training and matches for the entire tournament.

“In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow. I am truly proud to wear RCB’s “My Covid Heroes” jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes," said RCB skipper Virat Kohli.