When Yuvraj trolled Dada for his stylish look

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and India's World Cup star Yuvraj Singh are the closest friends seen supporting each other on social media through encouraging messages for each other.
When Ganguly was declared as BCCI's newly eleceted president, Yuvraj took to his Twitter to wish him on his new role and also wished that the former-captain could have taken the position a little earlier during the Yo-Yo test days.
It was the good boy Yuvraj, but the southpaw's mischievous behaviour was seen when he trolled his former captain under whom he started his career.
On October 21, Sourav Ganguly had posted a picture on Instagram where he had donned a white T-shirt wearing a checkered shirt above it, looking fabulous along with his specs. Below the post he captioned, "Ajanta shoes .. comfort at its best."
But in the picture the Prince of Calcutta was wearing a pair of blue slippers under his foot. Yuvraj noticed that and took a dig at his senior with a cheeky comment, "Dadi these are slippers not shoes."
Ganguly took the office at World's top-most and powerful cricket body on October 23. A month later, India became the first Asian nation to host a pink-ball Test in history, the proposal was made by Ganguly himself who convinced both the teams to play the challenging match in the oldest format of cricket.
