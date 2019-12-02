When Yuvraj trolled Dada for his stylish look

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and India's World Cup star Yuvraj Singh are the closest friends seen supporting each other on social media through encouraging messages for each other.

When Ganguly was declared as BCCI's newly eleceted president, Yuvraj took to his Twitter to wish him on his new role and also wished that the former-captain could have taken the position a little earlier during the Yo-Yo test days.

It was the good boy Yuvraj, but the southpaw's mischievous behaviour was seen when he trolled his former captain under whom he started his career.

On October 21, Sourav Ganguly had posted a picture on Instagram where he had donned a white T-shirt wearing a checkered shirt above it, looking fabulous along with his specs. Below the post he captioned, "Ajanta shoes .. comfort at its best."