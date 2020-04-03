When the boss said time is up: Kevin Pietersen trolls Virat Kohli after Anushka Sharma tells him to come for dinner

India captain Virat Kolhi and former England captain Kevin Pietersen engaged in some playful banter on Thursday evening during a live chat on Instagram.

Although the two modern cricketing greats had a serious conversation about coronavirus, and how their lives have been impacted, the topic became more light-hearted when actress Anushka Sharma called Kohli for dinner. “Chalo, chalo dinner time,” she is heard saying in the video.

"When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out," Pietersen joked.