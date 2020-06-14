When Sushant Singh Rajput took a rapid fire round about MS Dhoni's cricket trivia

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he played the role of the skipper himself.

In 2016, Sushant was a part of a rapid fire round about MS Dhoni's cricket trivia.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video in which the actor was asked five questions about Dhoni's career.