When New Zealand's Assistant Coach Luke Ronchi came out of retirement

New Zealand were forced to bring on their assistant coach Luke Ronchi during the Indian innings during the second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand were without a number of their frontline players, including captain Kane Williamson, in the second ODI which meant that they had hardly any players in the dressing room to use as a substitute fielder.

It meant that when the need arose in the 37th over, Ronchi had to put on the playing jersey and walk on to the pitch. He also had a small role to play two overs later when Navdeep Saini punched the ball to mid-on where Ronchi was standing.