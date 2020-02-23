When injured Poonam Yadav raced against time for T20 Women's World Cup

New Delhi: A serious injury had left Poonam Yadav's index finger in tatters as her colleagues braced up for the T20 World Cup. But, instead of giving up, she quickly got a plate inserted, won her race against time, and foxed the Australians with a match-winning spell in the tournament opener.

The 28-year-old from Agra had her left index finger crushed during a training session at the National Cricket Academy on December 26, leaving India's go-to spinner in an unenviable situation with less than two months to go for the World Cup.

It was a given that the pocket-sized spinner would not be fit in time for the preceding tri-series involving Australia and England. The focus, therefore, was on getting her ready for the World Cup.