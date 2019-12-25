When David Warner bowled to 'Virat Kohli'

Australian batsman David Warner was spotted bowling to his daughter posing as Virat Kohli at the MCG. Warner's daughter, Ivy Mae who is a big fan of Kohli has previously claimed that she herself is Virat Kohli.
Earlier, David Warner's wife Candice shared a video of their daughter on twitter in which her batting style was similar to India's captain.
On the workfront, David Warner and Virat Kohli are all set to face each other, when Australia visits India for the upcoming three-match ODI series that starts from January 14, 2020.
