When another letter from another Modi sought to embarrass MS Dhoni

On Thursday, MS Dhoni shared an emotional, articulate letter written by PM Narendra Modi which congratulated him on his career.



The letter saw PM Modi as hit magnanimous best, noting how MS Dhoni came to embody the never-say-die spirit of modern India.



The letter noted: “Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, you burst onto the national scene, made a name for yourself and most importantly made India proud. Your rise and conduct thereafter gives strength and inspiration to crores of youngsters who like you have not been to cushy schools or colleges, neither do they belong to illustrious families but they have the talent to distinguish themselves at the highest levels. You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India, where family name does not make young people's destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies. Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed — this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with. Many of your memorable on-field moments exemplify a particular generation of Indians.”



Yet, not so long ago, there was another letter that was shared by another Modi which wasn’t taken too kindly. In May 2017, former IPL chairman Lalit Kumar Modi had leaked a letter to embarrass MS Dhoni. It wasn’t one with plaudits but one which was his offer letter from India Cements, owned by N Srinivasan. Modi, sacked as IPL chief had wondered why Dhoni was employed by Srinivasan’s company and earned Rs 100 crore a year.