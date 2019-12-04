When Alphabet's new CEO Sundar Pichai met God and quoted MS Dhoni

Sundar Pichai has recently become the CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet. To quote MS Dhoni in congratulating him, we say "Bahut Badiya" to Mr. Pichai.
Back in July, Sundar Pichai met Sachin Tendulkar to watch India play England in the Cricket World Cup. Sachin commemorated the event by posting a picture of them on Twitter, captioning it "Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?"
Sundar Pichai himself then replied to that post, quoting "Mahi bhai" to say "Bahut Badiya," a favourite phrase of the CSK captain. MSD is known to say that to encourage his bowlers from behind the stumps.
Sundar Pichai is a Chennai-raised boy, so the chances are he's an avid CSK fan. Of course he'd quote Dhoni as and when he can, then!
