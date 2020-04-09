When a carefree Tendulkar danced: Harbhajan Singh recalls fond 2011 World Cup memories

Winning the world cup had been Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate cricket dream that came true in 2011 when India beat Sri Lanka at Wankhede.

The emotions ran wild after the winning six off skipper MS Dhoni. The pictures of an overwhelmed Sachin Tendulkar will go down as one of cricket's greatest memories.

Here's how little master enjoyed the memorable victory inside the dressing room.

"That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn’t care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember,” Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show.

While Harbhajan himself slept with the World Cup medal that night.

"When I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great,” he added

This is what Tendulkar had said immediately after the victory: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more than this. Winning the World Cup is the proudest moment of my life. Thanks to my team-mates. Without them, nothing would have happened. I couldn’t control my tears of joy.”