'What number did Jay Shah bat?': Kirti Azad trolls Sourav Ganguly after Women's T20 WC final

Cricketer turned politician Kirti Azad on Monday trolled Sourav Ganguly after the latter tagged BCCI secretary and Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah in a tweet after the Women's T20 World Cup final.
On Sunday after the Australian women's team thrashed India by 85 runs to lift the World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Eves in Blue for their performance. However, he tagged Jay Shah in the tweet.
He wrote, "Well done the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players."
Former BJP and now a Congress leader, Kirti Azad trolled the former Indian captain. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Dada, @SGanguly99 what number did @JayShah bat, did he bowl also?"
It was not just Azad, other Twitter users also trolled Ganguly for it. "Sir aap team captain @ImHarmanpreet ki jagah galti se kisi aur ko tag kar gaye," tweeted lyricist Varun Grover.
A Twitter user wrote, "Sourav was the man who taught us all to have a spine. Sad to see the man totally losing his own spine now, coming across as such a pathetic reflection of his formal upright self. PS: Jay Shah played well, of course."
