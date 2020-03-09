'What number did Jay Shah bat?': Kirti Azad trolls Sourav Ganguly after Women's T20 WC final

Cricketer turned politician Kirti Azad on Monday trolled Sourav Ganguly after the latter tagged BCCI secretary and Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah in a tweet after the Women's T20 World Cup final.

On Sunday after the Australian women's team thrashed India by 85 runs to lift the World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Eves in Blue for their performance. However, he tagged Jay Shah in the tweet.

He wrote, "Well done the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players."